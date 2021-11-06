Mike Nichols: the 5 best films from the director of The Graduate

The November 6, 1931 one of the most successful directors in the world firmament, Michael Igor Peschkowsky, alias, was born in Berlin Mike Nichols! Over the course of his long and brilliant career, the filmmaker has created a series of real gems, which are still broadcast on our television screens today. If you would like to know more, we believe there is nothing better than enjoying his best works directly: for sure, it will be time well spent! Here are which, in our opinion, are the 5 movies absolutely unmissable.

The genius of Mike Nichols has crossed and, even today that he is no longer there, his works testify to his extraordinary qualities as a director

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Let’s start with Mike Nichols’ first work. Taken from the theatrical staging of the same name by Edward Albee, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf includes extraordinary actors in the cast and a plot capable of never getting old. Martha (Elizabeth Taylor), that alcoholism, dissatisfaction and a general sense of boredom have made hysterical and embittered, and George (Richard Burton), a history professor, are an older married couple who carry on one monotonous life in a small New England age.

One night, returning with a young couple of friends, Nick (George Seagal) and his consort Honey (Sandy Dennis) begin to to argue reproaching each other with the most horrendous things, insulting each other heavily to the point of talking about the existence of an unborn child. After the outburst and the guests left, life falls back into the usual routine, but the two feel they have regained a better sense of reality and have rediscovered a bit of themselves.

The bachelor

Let’s move on to The bachelor, included by the American Film Institute in seventh place in the ranking of the best 100 American feature films ever in 1998.

Chosen for conservation in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Charles Webb and centers on Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman), scion of a wealthy American family, who, after graduating from college, returns home and falls in love of a girl, the Miss Robinson (Anne Bancroft). The soundtrack sung by Simon & Garfunkel remains famous.

Ostrich feathers

If the first two recommended titles hit theaters during the 1960s, now it’s time to take a big leap forward and stop at 1996, when it was released. Ostrich feathers.

Based on the play La cage aux folles by Jean Poiret and remake of the famous film The vice by Édouard Molinaro, tells of Val (Dan Futterman), a young man next to the wedding with the daughter of a conservative. In an attempt to preserve the image, he asks his father Armand (Robin Williams) and his partner Albert (Nathan Lane) to pretend to be heterosexual during the visit of the future in-laws.

The colors of victory

Two years after Ostrich feathers, has arrived The colors of victory, taken in this case from the novel with the same name Primary Colors: A Novel of Politics, inspired by the real events of Bill Clinton. Presented out of competition at the 51st Cannes Film Festival, it shows a governor of a southern state (one of the best versions of John Travolta) in the running for the presidency, intent on addressing aid with the support of his wife and assistant.

Closer

Finally, here we are at Closer (2004). Based on the play of the same name by Patrick Marber, the performance is set in London, where the sentimental fortunes of a writer are intertwined with those of an enchanting photographer and a charming doctor. Once again the names cast are popular, from Jude Law to Julie Roberts, through Natalie Portman and Clive Owen.

Read also Maria’s choice: who was Maria Bergamas, the woman who symbolized the pain of many Italian mothers, protagonist of the Rai docu-film