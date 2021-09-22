Mike Nichols’s life is beautiful, it looks like a Mike Nichols movie

“He was a dick like any other, but he treated him like men had to commit suicide and women had to fall to their knees.” It sounds like a brilliant line from a sophisticated comedy, but it is the way in which, in life, Mike Nichols described Jack Nicholson, and in particular the moments, on the set of Carnal Knowledge, when his character was about to take a shower, and he then undressed, announcing the importance of the moment to the troupe. Maybe that’s the point, reading Mike Nichols: A Life, the director’s biography just out in America, in which I remembered how much I am in love with Mike Nichols (but also with Jack Nicholson: monogamy is very overrated).

At fourteen I didn’t know anything about Nora Ephron, and anyway when the movie about her horns came out I was in boarding school, far from the cinemas. Heartburn recovered it when I returned to town, and it was immediately clear to me what I wanted to be when I grew up. If I had been told that for the next thirty-five years I would have heard delusions about the importance of seeing yourself on screen in strong women, I would never have believed it.

Jack Nicholson was witty, he was a rascal, he was ready to take the lives of others and turn them into an elzeviro: to the fourteen-year-old me it was as clear as it is to the forty-eight-year-old me, who to want to be in front of that film. Thirty-five years later, I still haven’t found one who wants to be her: whiny, pregnant, always in the kitchen. At fourteen, I didn’t pay attention to the sexes of the characters or the names of the directors. I was a basically healthy little girl.

At seventeen, I fell in love with someone with a very serious fetish for Jack Nicholson. He showed me a lot of boring movies. And then one night he showed me Carnal Knowledge. The shoal who warns Art Garfunkel from fucking “that bladder of lard”. Jack yelling at Ann Margret “Get this fucking house right.” And what he tells her but why the fuck don’t you leave me, I swear I’d marry you if you broke up: so he was always the one there, the guy I relate to when I saw him in a movie.

And Candice Bergen who looks at the conversation between him and Art Garfunkel as if it were a tennis match: so you can make a film about the faces of those who listen to the males speak. Perhaps it was one of those nights that I vaccinated myself against the foolishness of those who think that you have to count the minutes of dialogue, to understand the weight of women in a conversation. Maybe it was then that I fell in love with Mike Nichols.

At twenty-seven, I was in love with someone with a swimming pool fetish, from California, with cutting lights. His favorite film could only be The Graduate, and I didn’t give a damn about the Laureato: it seemed to me, like Gino Paoli, stuff for my parents (adulthood is that moment in which Gino Paoli woe to anyone who touches him ). He kept showing me that scene that “Plastic, the future is in plastic”: yes, beautiful, but what a sickening smell of chlorine there must have been on the set. Until one day another – life is a business of betrayals – he pointed out to me that the whole film was in the faces “how the fuck did I think” of the two fleeing from the altar, in the finale. That face that was my mirror. Maybe it was then that I fell in love with Mike Nichols.

Liz Taylor’s unsurpassed places in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Maybe it was then that I fell in love with Mike Nichols. Meryl Streep who interpreting the life of Carrie Fisher says that immediate satisfaction takes too long: maybe it was then that I fell in love with Mike Nichols. Harrison Ford preparing Melanie Griffith’s snack basket: it was definitely then, watching him make a messy movie delicious, that I fell in love with Mike Nichols. Who knows how old I was, what calendar.

No, I’m lying. I know when. I was 32, at the peak of my thirty-five-year-old stupid sentimentality (that is, thirty-five tout court), and a movie came out where Jude Law was as sentimental as I was, and Julia Roberts was as ferocious as an adult. At one point he whines that she deluded him by kissing him, and she says to him “What are you, twelve years old?” (Many years later I would have discovered that for Nichols the four characters in that film were all the same character, because he was wise enough to know that we are all in turns the one who “will not be twelve years old” and the one who “but you have kissed »; no, I didn’t know anything: I was 32, four years younger than he was on the set of the Laureato, and I couldn’t find my ass with my hands).

Loading... Advertisements

It was when Closer came out that I discovered that his idea of ​​betrayal did not come from sophisticated comedies or from one of his four marriages. He came from once in a stroller, once he had overheard the ultimate betrayal: his mother complaining about him, a child, with a friend he met on the street.

Mike Nichols has shaped my idea of ​​human relationships, the precept is not that you have to be loyal, but that you have to be careful enough not to let me know your treachery. Don’t gossip if I hear you from the stroller; check that my ex is not among the slides the night you project your conquests to me (not like Jack Nicholson does with Art Garfunkel); know how to lie looking into my eyes, as Natalie Portman did with poor Clive Owen in Closer, the manifesto of my thirty-year-old sentimentality stock of the best cultural consumption).

A Life is the second biography of Mike Nichols that comes out in just over a year; the one of 2019 was more beautiful, and it is interesting that it was called Life isn’t everything: six years after his death, the titles of the biographies of the director who directed the greatest dialogues of the late twentieth century dialogue with each other.

There is a reason why the dialogues in Nichols’ films are so crazy, and it is not just because he chose the most sensational playwrights: it is his ear, that of the foreigner learning a language (he had arrived, a Jew fleeing Germany, in America at seven: in English he could only say “I don’t speak English” and “please don’t kiss me”); that of the battutist.

He will start as a comedian, paired with Elaine May (the greatest genius you’ve never heard of: I hope Netflix makes any documentary about her, I can’t bear that there isn’t a product of the month to say about her existence at you unarmed). They were there, say, on the night of John Kennedy’s birthday, the one on which Marilyn Monroe sang birthday wishes. They were there, reading fake telegrams (their Nixon had written “if things didn’t go wrong, tonight would be my birthday”), and Mike was wearing a wig, as always. As almost always.

He had remained bald and hairless at four years old (a reaction to the pertussis vaccine), but his father wanted him to get used to it and would not allow him to use wigs. Thankfully he died early, and Mike arrived in high school with the wig his mother could afford. It was very bad. They say that Susan Sarandon at university wanted to get engaged to him but his wigs horrified her.

Until a friend asked him to go to Rome to keep his mistress company while she filmed there and he was on a set in Paris. The friend was Richard Burton (it seems a dialogue of Verdone, but instead it’s all true). Nichols and Liz Taylor became so close that she asked the wig maker for Cleopatra to make one for Mike. And so friends who made him debut in the cinema: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf ?, that you have never seen him and you are here wasting your time reading me.

Mike Nichols’ whole life seems like the invention of a mythomaniac Roman, but then there are the dialogues. From the way he describes the yacht on which Barry Diller invited him – “It’s the ninth largest boat in the world: if it were bigger than the ninth it would be vulgar, isn’t it?” – the way he rejects the role they offer him in the Sopranos, that of Carmela’s psychoanalyst: “I’m the wrong Jew for the part. It should be the title of my biography: The Wrong Jew. ‘ It’s the dialogue that makes the difference, and that makes Mike Nichols’ life the best film there can be: a Mike Nichols film.