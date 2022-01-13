Mike Pompeo loses 41 kg on a do-it-yourself diet, controversy in the US

41 kg in six months with DIY diet and exercise. And without the help of nutritionists. This is the new Mike Pompeo, 58, in the latest photos published after an interview with the New York Post.

US-Vatican, Mike Pompeo in Rome: the Pope does not receive him “I started exercising not daily but almost every day and eating right. So the weight began to go away – said the former secretary of state, who in June 2021 was close to 136 kg (300 lbs). “The next day – he continued – I got up and said to my wife, ‘Susan, today is the day.’ I invested in a small home gym with weights and an elliptical. I tried to exercise for five, six times a week for about half an hour. I had no trainer, no dietician, it was just me “he concluded, adding that he had drastically changed his eating habits

Weight gain in 2010 Pompeo also explained that the weight gain began when he was elected to Congress in 2010. Also when he was Secretary of State under the Trump administration he was forced to long intercontinental travel and non-stop working hours and eventually found himself eating high-calorie burgers, carbohydrates and sweets.

The controversy But, meanwhile, his diet is making people talk. Some American media have doubts that the former secretary of state, and former director of the CIA, could really have lost so much weight in such a short time without the help of specialists. “Such a weight loss in six months is not credible, especially at his age,” said an expert quoted by the Kansas City Star newspaper, a state newspaper that Pompeo represented in Congress. Controversy aside, with this weight loss Pompeo fits into the health tradition of several White House tenants, with the exception of his former boss Donald Trump, who was not a big fan of fitness. Among other aspiring presidential candidates, Republican Mike Huckabee in recent years went on a drastic diet after he broke a chair at a meeting and was diagnosed with diabetes.

