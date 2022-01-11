Mike Pompeo lost 40kg in six months with diet and exercise – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, 11 JAN – Over 40 kg in six months with DIY diet and exercise. It is the new Mike Pompeo who has been seen in the latest photos published after an interview with the New York Post.



“I started exercising – said the former secretary of state, 58 – not every day but almost every day and eating right. The weight started to go away”.



Pompeo explained that in June 2021, when he stepped on the scales he noticed for the first time that he was only a few kilos missing to reach 136 kg (300 lbs). “The next day – he continued – I got up and said to my wife, ‘Susan, today is the day'”.



He then invested in a small home gym with weights and an elliptical. “I tried to exercise five, six times a week for about half an hour. I had no trainer, no dietician, it was just me” – he stressed.



Pompeo also explained that the weight gain began when he was elected to Congress in 2010. Furthermore, when he was Secretary of State under the Trump administration he was forced to long intercontinental travel and non-stop working hours. Eventually he found himself eating hamburgers, high-calorie carbohydrates and sweets. Now he does not give up the pleasures of the table but with healthier options and moderation.



Weight loss could also be ahead of a candidacy in 2024. But the former secretary of state is denying it for now.


