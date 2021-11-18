Mike Tyson: “I ‘died’ smoking toad poison: it made me better” | News

The former boxer says: “Four years ago I tried it as a challenge, now it has made me more creative and helps me to concentrate”

Mike Tyson he says he has been feeling better for some time: “I am more creative, I can concentrate, I am more present as a businessman and entrepreneur”. The merit? To have smoked the poison of the ‘Bufo alvarius’, amphibian from Mexico also known as the toad of the Sonoran Desert (between the southwestern United States and northern Mexico), where he lives. “I tried it four years ago as a challenge and I was ‘dead’ on my first trip“the words of the former boxer to the New York Post.

“The toad taught me that I won’t be here forever, we all have an expiration date. In those days I was a wreck, my toughest opponent was me and I had low self-esteem. The toad strips you of the ego, it helps you reach your maximum potential. People see how I’ve changed since then, “says Iron Mike.

The 55-year-old tells of having smoked hitherto the poison of the toad ben 53 times, and it happened to have done so too three times in the same day. From the first time he lost 45 kg in three months, resumed boxing and got back in touch with his family. He now has an entire amphibian farm on his ranch in Desert Hot Springs, Southern California.