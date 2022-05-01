Mike Tyson is challenged by Jake Paul to a fight

Getty Mike Tyson

The legendary Mike Tyson was recently challenged by Jake Paul to a boxing match, and two believe it could be one of the pay-per-view events of combat sports most purchased of all time.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was a guest on the April 20 episode of the boxing icon’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.” The two discussed the possibility of an “Iron Mike” boxing match against Paul, with both concluding that it could be a massive pay-per-view.

“Let’s do it, Jakey,” Tyson said. “God, wouldn’t that be great?”

“A good big percentage would want to see you take down their block,” Rogan replied.

Already “The Problem Child” would love to face the 55-year-old boxer inside a ring.

“Ideally, for sure, that’s legendary,” Jake told Boxing Social via Middle Easy. “As Mike Tyson said on the podcast of Joe Rogan, would be one of the biggest pay-per-views of all time. Together, when we were in the same caterer, we sold nearly two million pay-per-views (PPVs). It could be three million pay-per-view (PPV), four million pay-per-view (PPV). Mike Tyson, like you said on the podcast, if you’re watching this, let’s make the fight happen. I’m ready and I think I would win, Mike thinks I would win, so let’s do it.”

Paul and Michael Bisping have been feuding on Twitter

Tyson isn’t the only combat sports legend in Paul’s sights. He has been going back and forth with the former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bispingand The Problem Child has also expressed an interest in boxing, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Anderson Silva.

In a recent media scrum, Paul said he didn’t think a boxing match with Bisping would last more than one round.

“I also think it’s a dumb call,” Paul said. “That’s an easy fight for me, it’s a one round fight, it’s an old guy. This is the thing with me, if someone talks shit, I have to fuck him. I have a fucking problem. If someone talks shit, let’s fix things in the ring. Let’s see if you’re really talking about it or if you’re just talking on Twitter. You understand me?”

Paul continued with his trill, addressed to the UFC fighters

Paul already has two former UFC fighters on his mantelpiece. He boasts two wins over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, including a brutal KO and a split decision. He also eliminated former ONE and Bellator 170-pound champion Ben Askren via first-round TKO. And Paul doesn’t plan to stop his campaign to box notable names in the UFC.

“These guys, these ‘UFC champions,’ who think they’re so tough, I’m going to beat all of them and I have time,” Paul continued. “I have time to do it, I’m young. So any of them can come and get it as fast as we make these deals, I’ll take them all out. Bisping wants to talk shit? Cold. Let’s get in the ring, motherfucker. You p****. If anyone wants to talk shit, get in the f**king ring, you son of a f***. [Jorge] Masvidal, c****n. All these guys are just talk, they are cap, and their father Dana [White] owns them. They’re a bunch of shitty bastards who have to hide behind the shitty contract.”

