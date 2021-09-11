Mike Tyson loves cryptocurrencies, but Solana or Ethereum?

The former professional boxer Mike TysonGenerally regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, he has poured fuel on the debate Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) vs. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

What happened

In a tweet posted Thursday, Tyson simply asked his followers “Solana or Ethereum?” – sparking a battle of responses to his post on which is the best blockchain platform for smart contracts.

Ethereum is the leading blockchain when it comes to hosting decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) and non-fungible token projects (NFT), while Solana is a newer but rapidly growing competitor: Solana, in fact, has recently become the sixth largest cryptocurrency. to the world by market capitalization after tripling its value in about three weeks, as cryptocurrency experts suggest that major players in the industry, such as FTX And Jump, are recognizing its potential.

Solana, just like Ethereum, has its own – smaller but booming – ecosystem of decentralized applications (DApps), including DeFi protocols and NFT projects. While Ethereum can boast much more robust network effects, users and developers are increasingly appreciating transactions made with Solana, which cost a fraction of a cent and are processed instantly, while transactions with Ethereum take several minutes and can cost up to $ 100 when the network is under stress.

However, Ethereum has another advantage over Solana

The coin is expected to become deflationary in the future. After the London update in early August, in fact, the Ethereum network started burning thousands of coins every day; some estimates suggest that the cryptocurrency will become deflationary after a future update taking place in the first quarter of 2023.

Price movement

According to data from CoinmarketCap, Ethereum was down about 1.55% to $ 3,457.05 at the time of publication – Thursday afternoon – while Solana was down by 0.46% to $ 192.83.

Photo: Paula R. Lively via Flickr