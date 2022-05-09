Mike Tyson points out Canelo Álvarez’s error in his backhand against Dmitry Bivol

Former heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Mike Tyson pointed to the main factor in Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol on Saturday.

“If Canelo had used the jab more efficiently and harder, the guy (Bivol) wouldn’t have had the confidence and bravery that he had,” Tyson said in a video posted on social media.

“Bivol was attacking, without worries, because Canelo’s jab was not there. He became more aggressive. For the next fight, (Canelo) you should use the jab more,” he added.

Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO’s) succumbed by unanimous decision against Bivol (20-0, 11 KO’s) who dominated him on all three cards by 115-113. With the setback, the Mexican lost his WBO Light Heavyweight title. However, he still retains all four middleweight belts.

“If I had used the jab more, the result would have been different,” concluded Tyson, who retired with a record of 50-5, 44 KO’s).

Bivol gave Canelo trouble like no one had since his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to CompuBox. Alvarez was outboxed in every round of the fight (he only landed punches in double figures in two of the 12 rounds) and landed just 17% of his total punches overall.

Tyson returned to the roped at the end of 2020 in an exhibition fight against fellow Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KO’s).