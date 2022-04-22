Mike Tyson repeatedly hit a man on a plane

Mike Tyson He is one of the people in the world with whom you should not pick a fight. The former heavyweight champion still retains his ‘I touched’despite his age. However, there are some people who don’t understand the seriousness of upsetting someone like Mike.

On Wednesday night the former boxer was taking a night flight from San Francisco toward Florida. Before takeoff, a fan started harassing him repeatedly and Tyson asked him to stop. The young man did not understand the message, Mike He got up from his seat and started beating him. As a result, the man ended up bloody on his face and badly bruised.



Stunned by what happened, the person attacked by Mike Tyson He reported it to the police, which could mean problems in the future for the former world champion, who had to abandon the flight due to what happened.





A witness to the incident defended Mike Tyson about what happened. He explained that he was very kind to the passengers who boarded the JetBlue flight. Even, minutes before, he got to take out selfie with the subject whom he ended up physically assaulting for bothering him.



