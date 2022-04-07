Mike Tyson reveals what he would have done to Chris Rock

Former boxer Mike Tyson revealed that he would not have given only the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars.

After spending a couple of weeks since the controversial scene in which Will Smith goes on stage at the Oscars to slap Chris Rock, several celebrities have given their opinion on the actions they would have taken at that time.

At the Oscars, Chris Rock makes a joke at the expense of Jada Smith in which he mentions his alopecia (disease that causes baldness) and compares it to the movie G.I. Jane. When Will Smith heard the joke, it didn’t take long for him to go onstage to slap Rock in the face and then yell at him.

Mike Tyson, former professional boxer gave his opinion about what he would have done in that situation. His comment was the answer to what he said Ric Flairformer wrestler, on the Iron Mike podcast.

“I can speak for myself, and I’m pretty sure I’m speaking for Mike. If I don’t like a comment, for whatever reason, that someone said about my wife, I would punch himnot a slap”, were the words of Flair.

Before this statement, Mike Tyson spoke, affirming the same action of Flair: “If Ric says that it is false, then it is false. I would also be more of a punch”.

The former boxer also added that Will Smith should eat some of his gummies Mike Bites“need to eat some and just relax”.

Moment when Smith assaults Rock, at the Oscars. Photo: AFP

Tyson Gummies are a sugary treat with a hint of cannabis and shaped like ears.

After Will’s slap to Chris, the Smith family has been constantly in various controversies, the most recent being the publication of a book that Jada Smith’s ex-lover plans to make public and is currently negotiating.

