Mike Tyson shock: punches a passenger on a plane

A sudden and violent snap, then the barrage of punches: Mike Tyson, for a moment, he seemed to be back in the ring. The former heavyweight champion, however, was not at a boxing match but aboard a Jet Blue flight that was about to depart San Francisco, bound for Florida. So he ended up under his deadly hooks a harassing passenger and probably drunk, who, amidst provocations and laughter, insistently tried to talk to him. Annoyed by the high-spirited fan, the boxer rushed at him.

The images of theaggression were captured by a smartphone, only to end up online. In the video, we see a passenger saying something to Tyson, sitting in front of him on the plane, and approaching him to ask him for a selfie. Suddenly, in a subsequent frame, here is it thoughtless reaction: the former boxer leans out from the back of his seat and unleashes a series of punches on the young man, while someone tries to hold him back and contain – albeit with difficulty – his fury. The annoying traveler, perhaps prey to the fumes of alcohol, has thus remedied bruises and wounds, also shown on the video camera.

Mike Tyson punches man on plane multiple times after provoking him

According to a reconstruction of the incident, Tyson at first appeared polite and friendly with the passenger who was then beaten up. In the face of the latter’s provocations, however, he would have lost his mind. “ He had had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear and telling him to calm down. But the boy continued, and according to a witness Tyson began throwing several punches in the face “, wrote the US portal Tmz. According to what is learned, to calm the spirits and avoid escalation at high altitude,”Iron Mike“He was then taken off the flight that would take him to Florida. At the moment, the boxer’s staff and Jet Blue airline have not commented on the incident.

It is certainly not the first time that the former champion reacts violently and stands out for his unpredictably aggressive behavior.