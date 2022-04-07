Mike Tyson tells what he would have done in Will Smith’s place after slapping Chris Rock | Others

The reactions to the controversial slap that Will Smith gave to comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars have not stopped, two weeks after the violent event.

During his ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’ podcast, the former boxer spoke with former WWE wrestler Ric Flair about what they would have done in Will Smith’s place.

“I can speak for myself, and I’m pretty sure I’m speaking for Mike. If I don’t like a comment, for whatever reason, that someone said about my wife, I would punch them, not slap them,” Flair said.

Quickly, Tyson reacted by expressing “I would also give him more than one punch.”

During the course of the ‘podcast’, Tyson invited Will Smith to eat his sugary gummies with a touch of cannabis – which he began selling a few weeks ago – so that he can relax.

“I think Will needs to eat some and just relax.”

This gummy is shaped like an ear and illustrates Evander Holyfield’s ear that Tyson bit off in 1997.

Last Friday, the American actor Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after the possibility arose that he would be expelled or suspended from the organization after the controversial event.

“I resign membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and I will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate,” Smith said in a statement to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board.

The Academy reported on March 30 that Smith would have until April 18 to defend, through written statements, his assault at the ceremony before the board decides what repercussions the action would have. Also, the possible disciplinary actions that the organization was going to take against the actor included suspending or expelling him from the Academy.

However, the consequences of the resignation of the Academy are not clear at the moment.