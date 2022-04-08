Mike Tyson weighs in on Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.04.2022 11:44:03





The tremendous slap what he gave him Will Smith to Chris Rock in the latest installment of Oscar awards He continues to talk about, because now he was the former heavyweight champion, Mike Tysonwho referred to controversial moment that was lived in the gala that recognizes the best of cinema.

In a talk on the podcast hotboxing with Ric Flairformer wrestler WWE, the boxing legend assured that in the event that they had gotten involved or joked about any condition of any of their relatives, he It would have gone beyond a slap.

“I can speak for myself, and I’m pretty sure I’m speaking for Mike. If I don’t like a commentfor whatever reason, that someone said about my wife, I would punch him, not slap him“, he mentioned Rick Flair.

Immediately Mike Tyson replied: “If Ric says it’s fake, then it’s fake. I also would have given him more than one punch. When you’re mad at someone, you punch them, not slap them.”, he commented.

Tyson’s peculiar advice to Will Smith

On the same subject, Mike Tysonwho recently started selling marijuana ear candy, advised the Best Actor Oscar winner to consume some of his new product. “I think Will needs to eat some (gummy) and just relax.“, he mentioned.