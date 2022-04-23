Mike Tyson, who is he and what background does the man who assaulted him have? – People – Culture

Sports

Mike Tyson, who is he and what background does the man who assaulted him have?

Some days ago, American former boxer Mike Tyson was the protagonist of a scandal on a plane for having hit another passenger who, apparently, was harassing him.

Given this, various media took on the task of identifying the man and finally found his legal background.

As reported by the media ‘TMZ’, the athlete was on a plane that departed from the San Francisco International Airport to the state of Florida at 11:30 p.m. m, local time.

In a video broadcast on social networks, it can be seen how, moments before takeoff, another passenger approaches Tyson’s chair and makes annoying gestures in a mocking tone.

The man’s actions end up overflowing the former boxer’s patience, so he gets up and deals him some heavy blowscausing injuries to his forehead.

Faced with this reaction, the subject simply returned to his seat and showed a sad face.

Who is the man who was bothering Tyson?

After investigations carried out by the English medium ‘Daily Mail’it was shown that the man corresponds to the name of Melvin George Townsend III, he is 36 years old and comes from Punta Gorda, Florida, United States.

Additionally, Townsend III has a criminal record and was sent to jail twice. One of them was in 2009, when he was sentenced to 20 months in prison for drug trafficking and possession on private property.

Later, in 2018, the man was sentenced to 25 months in prison for having stolen a trailer, hooking it to a truck, and for carrying a false identification, a fact that also linked him to the crime of impersonation.

However, Townsend III was only behind bars for 15 months, so he was released in 2020.

Trends WEATHER

