Mike Tyson’s controversial phrase about the death of his mother

Former boxer Mike Tyson revealed that as a child he suffered from his mother’s aggressive character. “The death of my mother was one of the best things that happened to me,” said the former heavyweight champion in an interview with the Club ShayShay podcast.

Tyson grew up in Brooklyn in the 1970s, when New York City was seething with crime. Drugs and prostitution abounded on the streets of the Big Apple. To protect him from this dangerous context, his mother applied a somewhat aggressive method. This was revealed by the former fighter in an interview that left shocking statements.

“She was affectionate but a little aggressive,” Tyson had said months ago in a dialogue with HotBoxin.

“He never had a life together, he never worked much. I really wasn’t afraid to hit you, hit you with anything, more or less. He drank a lot. She had a lot of boyfriends and stuff. Sometimes her boyfriend came and he was drunk, he cut their pockets and stole his money, ”she added at that time.

The death of Tyson’s mother

Due to that aggressive character described by the former champion, the death of his mother, which occurred when he was 16 years old, was a great relief in his life.

“You know, one of the best things that’s ever happened to me is my mom dying. Because I remember that she took care of me like a baby. She would never have gotten into street fighting and there was no way I would have learned to stand up for myself,” she expressed on Club ShayShay.

“I never saw my mother happy with me and proud of me for doing something. She only knew me as a wild boy running through the streets and coming home with new clothes that she knew I didn’t pay for. I never got a chance to talk to her or hear from her,” he explained.

Tyson’s rough childhood

Mike Tyson was a troubled kid. As a boy, his parents disowned his behavior. At the age of 9 he began to beat himself up in the streets of his neighborhood.

“I realized that I was stronger than the rest when the toughest guys and the criminals in the neighborhood wanted to be with me. They joined their gangs. They always told me ‘go get him, get his watch, or his bag, this or that’ and that’s what it was about, ”she indicated.

“Always for money. He had three or four fights a day. This was at 9, 10 and 11 years. This was natural. I was made for that, to fight,” she added.

Little Mike used to steal from pedestrians. An entry to prison for robbery changed his life forever: “I was in a kind of correctional facility and we were watching the movie The Greatest (Muhammad Ali’s biography), it was the year 77 or 78 and when the lights came on Muhammad Ali appeared. He was there. For some reason I said, ‘I want to be like him.’

