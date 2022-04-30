Mike Tyson’s most “ridiculous” purchase

Mike Tyson is one of the celebrities of the moment. With his life as a professional boxer, he was able to indulge in great luxuries. These include late-model cars and terrifying mansions. However, he surprised us on this occasion with a rather particular purchase that generated the reaction of many of his fans. We tell you more details below.

former boxer, Mike Tyson, keep scoring. He is one of the most feared men in boxing history, and one of the most controversial. However, today he does not stop surprising us with his appearances. On this occasion, being part of a violent event that again has him as the protagonist. Tyson in trouble again?

Everything seems to indicate yes. Nevertheless, This time Mike surprised us with a very particular purchase that generated the reaction of thousands of fans.. With a booming career, and with all the luxuries around him, he did not hesitate a second to make a particular gift to Robin Givens, who was his wife at the time. For this reason, as the first Christmas gift and finally the last, but without a doubt something unforgettable, Tyson gave him a $2 million solid gold bathtub.

Nothing less could be expected from the former boxer, who didn’t care if anything got in his way. It was not something very common for the time, beyond the cartoons and the famous Scrooge McDuck. Tyson did not want to be less, and happened to literally swim in gold doubloons. A rather capricious purchase by the American, who squandered his money like a champion.

Mike Tyson’s Bathtub of Gold.

Little by little we see how he puts his head up again after having gone bankrupt. Although nothing was the same, today he gives himself the pleasure of enjoying some luxuries. Among them we can mention his incredible Rolls-Royce Cullinan who has stolen all eyes.

A luxury sedan with a top speed of 250 km/h and a powerful V12 engine. This design has a value that exceeds 2 million dollars, something that does not seem to be a problem at the moment for the former boxer. One of the designs that are added to his garage, and with which he currently enjoys. As we can see, he once again chose this brand from the United Kingdom, which stands out for its luxurious and extremely comfortable designs. Once again, Mike Tyson shines again with his amazing collection.