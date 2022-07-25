Mike Vigil: “The Navy arrested Caro Quintero but the DEA gave them the information”

Mike Vigil has worked for the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for more than 30 years, 13 of them in Mexico, and he is sure of one thing: “The Navy arrested Caro Quintero, but the DEA gave them the information.” A hunch that collides with the position of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has assured that in the operation last Friday “he had no direct interference”, contradicting even the director of the DEA and the US attorney general. The former agent Vigil, who became the former head of international operations, assures that many times the presidents do not even find out about the arrests of the big capos until almost when they have already happened. Even more so in a case like that of Rafael Caro Quintero, DEA’s number one target since his involvement in the murder of one of his own, undercover agent Enrique kiki Camarena.

Ask. Where were you when Camarena was murdered?

Response. Camarena’s murder was in February 1985. In October 1981 I was transferred from Mexico to Medellin, Colombia. For a little over a year and then due to threats from the Medellin cartel, the ambassador decided to close the office and I went to Barranquilla, on the north coast of Colombia, where I took charge of that office. When Camarena was murdered, we began an investigation around the world to bring members of the Guadalajara cartel to justice. We began to intercept calls from a drug trafficker who had a residence in Cartagena. One day, in one of the calls they asked the housemaid if he was all ready because “the Lord” was coming. I went to Cartagena and we saw strange movements. I made the decision to intervene the house with elements of the National Police. It was me and a colonel and we knocked on the door. The maid didn’t open it, but through a small window we saw that Matta was there.

P. Juan Ramón Matta Balleteros, the Honduran narco who was the link between the Mexican and Colombian cartels?

R. Yes. We broke down the door and Matta started running with a firearm, a nine millimeter. I chased him and when I was going to kill him and he tells me “Don’t shoot. Look, I know you’re from the DEA. Neither I nor my compadre had anything to do with the death of his agent. That was a marijuana thing.” That is, Caro Quintero.

P. Did you collaborate in any case in the undercover operation of Camarena?

R. I was no longer in Mexico when the operation began at the Búfalo plantation in Chihuahua. But it was an informant of mine who gave the information. Apparently a person escaped from the ranch, arrived with the informant and he went to the DEA to report that there was this huge marijuana plantation.

P. When did you find out about the murder and what did you feel?

R. It was a tragedy. The saddest day at the agency.

P. From the murder there is a kind of promise or objective to capture Caro Quintero.

R. Yes, because if someone kills a DEA agent we are going to look for him all over the world, with all the necessary resources and efforts. It is very important to send the message to these drug traffickers that if they kill one of our agents, sooner or later, we are going to capture them.

P. Was the agency satisfied with his first arrest in 1985 and that he went to a jail in Mexico? Or were there always doubts that he could get out?

R. He was captured in Costa Rica. They deported him to Mexico and decided that he was going to be in a jail there. We were not satisfied because at that time he still had the criminal infrastructure to bribe or threaten officials in Mexico and possibly get him to escape. He was sentenced to 40 years because he was the intellectual author of the murder. But after 28 years, a state judge decided the federal government was not competent and released him. But what was very strange to me was that the judge knew perfectly well that he had cases in the United States. They released him early in the morning. He was very suspicious.

P. Do you think there were bribes?

R. I don’t know, but it was very weird. For us it was like an insult.

P. And focusing on last week’s catch. What did you think of him?

R. I congratulate the Navy because they are the best of the best. They are heroes.

P. There has been a bit of confusion because both the US attorney general and the director of the agency assured that they collaborated in the operation. However, President López Obrador denied it. What do you think?

R. Of course. In Mexico, the security forces do not have the funds to recruit and pay informants. The DEA does have those funds. They have long developed informants throughout the Republic. They have a lot of information and technology. For example, in the case of El Chapo Guzmán, they triangulated the cell phones to be able to locate the areas where these individuals were. In an operation like this it is the norm. I mean, the DEA did not go to Sinaloa to capture Caro Quintero, because López Obrador has also restricted the movements of the DEA a lot and now they can only pass on information. The Navy detained Caro Quintero, but the DEA gave them the information.

P. Do you think that the arrest could have been a kind of consideration for the Cienfuegos case?

R. I don’t think so. López Obrador may not have even found out about the capture until the end. Many people also say that it was the result of the meeting the previous week between López Obrador and Joe Biden. But it doesn’t work like that. These things take a long time. That is why I tell you that possibly he did not find out that this operation was going to be carried out, because the presidents, at least when I was in the DEA, often did not find out until after these operations were carried out. They were not aware of every detail.

P. But what is clear is that Caro Quintero was more of a target for the United States than for Mexico.

R. Yes, for us he was a very important figure. Although he was already very finished and was not as strong as in the old days. But even so, the United States had offered 20 million dollars for his capture. That is much more money than was offered for the capture of Pablo Escobar or El Chapo Guzmán.

