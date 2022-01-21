Mike Ybarra talks about the future – Nerd4.life

Blizzard will see the arrival of a announcement there next week: the current head of the company anticipated it, Mike Ybarra, as part of a written message to his employees in which he reflects on future scenarios.

It is possible that the announcement concerns BlizzCon, which should return with an event rethought in recent months, but also the current projects in the works, on all Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, both postponed by Blizzard.

“We have to offer players our content on one more regular basis and look for innovation within our products but also beyond “, wrote Ybarra, and the meaning of his words is quite clear: more frequent releases and without delays but also new intellectual properties now that there is the possibility to experiment .

“We have some exciting things to announce and I will be able to share something more next week “, then added the head of Blizzard, without however revealing further details on the nature of these news.

What is certain is that there will be changes within the company to reflect a new course also and above all cultural, in an attempt to stem the toxic behaviors highlighted in the past.

For this Ybarra announced the search for a culture leader, an organizational leader for human resources, as well as specialists in diversity, equity and inclusion who can keep the situation under control.