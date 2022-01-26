Mike Ybarra unveils the survival game of a new IP that will be released ‘on PC and console’

After expressing his intention to save the StarCraft series, the boss of Blizzard Entertainment, Mike Ybarraannounces a survival video game “for PC and console” set in a completely new universe.

“I have played many hours on this project and am incredibly excited about the vision that is taking shape with the team.”the leading exponent of Blizzard makes his debut on social media and then underlines how the title is set in “a brand new world where players can dive together “.

Ybarra then shares the open letter that the Blizzard team has published on the pages of its official website to confirm the development of this new survival experience. In the message, it is reiterated that the title will allow fans to “Take a journey into a whole new universe as part of a survival game for PC and console. It will be a place full of heroes to meet, stories to tell and adventures to live. A vast kingdom full of possibilities awaits you, a universe that awaits. just to be explored. Because every story needs a narrator and every world needs builders: what if that builder were you? “.

The survival title unveiled by Ybarra and his companions will therefore fall within the context of Blizzard’s most iconic experiences, or at least this is the impression one gets from reading the passage of the message which specifies that “for thirty years Blizzard has created universes for millions of players around the world. This requires a diverse team of developers willing to listen and be heard. This is our mission”.