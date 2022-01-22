Mike Ybarra Writes Gamers: “Exciting News Coming”

Through a new post published on the official website of Blizzard, the famous Mike Ybarra (Head of Blizzard Entertainment since last summer) wanted to send a message to the gigantic community of its players.

Mike Ybarra he first said he was satisfied with the work that was done in Blizzard over the last few months, with notable developments on the front of the teams that will have to operate within the company to ensure a work environment that is always inclusive and serene.

Inside the press release, Mike he also wanted to make a quick mention of the projects and future innovations of Blizzard, announcing that “exciting news” is on the way for fans of the publisher’s titles. “We will have to wait until next week”, however, to be sure of the “what” is coming.

I am honored to be a part of Blizzard Entertainment – for its epic story, incredible talent, best communities of players, and of course, the amazing games we are so lucky to be able to create. I’ve been at the helm of Blizzard for a couple of months now, and in addition to this week’s exciting news, I’d like to share some thoughts on the efforts we’re making to put our team and players at the center of everything we do. 2021 was a busy year for everyone. As individuals, we care about treating everyone around us with respect and dignity. As professionals, we care about our profession and want to work in the most encouraging and safe environment possible. Our priority, now and in the future, is the work we are doing to rebuild your trust in Blizzard. Seeing Blizzard work with the creativity and diligence of all time even in this difficult period (aggravated by the ongoing pandemic) was inspiring. The way we face these challenges, evolve our development processes and look introspectively how to improve our corporate culture is an indicator of the incredible strength and commitment we put between ourselves, in our work and towards communities. of the players. I also felt encouraged by reading forums, social media posts, and emails from people inside or outside of Blizzard, who have stood up for what’s right and given us their guidance. I want you to know that we are listening to you, everyone, and we are committed to change. As a first step in improving communications with the community, I would like to highlight some of the first actions we are taking to improve our corporate culture: These actions are just the beginning of the work ahead of us at Blizzard. I feel motivated and excited about the idea of ​​working directly on building the best possible environment for our teams, allowing them to bring their ideas to life. We also know that we also need to provide our players with content on a more regular basis and that we need to renew our games, inside and out. We have some exciting news in store, but I’ll be able to say more next week. I want to thank our communities and our amazing teams for their dedication and guidance – they will always be our guiding light. Let’s toast to an incredible 2022… and beyond! – Mike “Qwik” Ybarra

