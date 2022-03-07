Mikel Arriola: Visiting bars will no longer be able to go to the stadiums

One day after the violent events at La Corregidora Stadium, which left 26 people injured, the President of the Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, announced that as of today visiting bars will not be able to enter the stadiums.

At a press conference, together with the president of Gallos Blancos, Gabriel Solares, the manager said what is this first decision will be ratified next Tuesday, March 7when an extraordinary owners’ meeting is held, where the issue of disaffiliation from Club Querétaro will also be discussed.

“The visiting bars from today will no longer be able to go to the stadiums”, said Arriola before the media at the Corregidora facilities, where the afternoon of Yesterday they faced blows the bars from Queretaro and Atlas.

There will be a special meeting

Michael He pointed out that the issue will also be discussed at the owners’ meeting of the relations between the clubs and its bars or animation groups, to conclude with any relationship time between the parties.

“We will have a extraordinary assembly of owners set for the next tuesday at 9 am. We will put emphasis to see what is going to happen with the animation groups, what is their relationship with the clubs and how we can close these collaboration spaces with forceful actions, ”he said.

The disaffiliation of Querétaro is a possibility

added that Disciplinary Commission has already opened an investigation folderwith the objective of decide a “exemplary punishmentr”stating that everyone the scenarios will be taken consider, referring to a possible disaffiliation from Club Querétaro.

“This Serie from acts should end in an exemplary sanctionand I say this because we are not facing an ordinary situation, because we are all outraged and that is why Instances of soccer justice must take these circumstances into account. That process is already open in the Disciplinary Commission”, he pointed out.

“All the scenarios are on the table, and the evidence must be analyzed, a decision cannot be made without the vision of all parties.”

