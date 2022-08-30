Mikhail Gorbachev, former leader of the Soviet Union, has died

International media reported this Tuesday, August 30, the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, who served as the last president of the Soviet Union.

The fact was confirmed by several Russian agencies, which indicated that the death occurred after a “long illness.” “Today (Tuesday) night, after a long serious illness, Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died,” said the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital (TSKB), quoted by the Interfax, TASS and RIA Novosti agencies.

In recent weeks, the Russian press had mentioned the former leader’s recurring health problems.

According to the TASS agency, Gorbachev will be buried in the Novodevichy cemetery located in the Russian capital.where the remains of his wife, Raisa Gorbachova, who died in 1999, are located.

Gorbachev, who exercised power between 1985 and 1991, first at the head of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Supreme Soviet and later as president, was one of the architects of the end of the Cold War. His career culminated when he resigned after the dissolution agreement of the USSR signed with Belarus and Ukraine.

During his tenure, he carried out major democratic reforms known as “perestroika” (restructuring) and “glasnost” (transparency) that earned him immense popularity in the West.

In 1990 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for “peacefully ending the Cold War”. It was also he who ordered the end of the disastrous Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan and let the Berlin Wall fall.

Highly respected abroad, on many occasions he received praise from great personalities around the world, such as for his 90 yearswhen US President Joe Biden and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated him.

In Russia, on the other hand, since the disappearance of the USSR in 1991, he was seen as an ambivalent figure. Although he was the one who paved the way for freedom of expression, for many he was responsible for the end of the superpower and the terrible years of economic crisis that followed.

The years that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union continue to be a trauma for many Russians who were plunged into poverty and confronted with political chaos and a brutal war with Chechnya.

With the coming to power in 2000 of Vladimir Putin, for whom the disappearance of the USSR is the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century, the State imposed itself on society and returned Russian power to the international scene.

For Gorbachev, relations with the new leaders of the Kremlin were always complex, be it with the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin, his staunch enemy, or with Putin, whom he criticized but saw as an opportunity for stable development in Russia.

After a brief unsuccessful attempt to return to politics in the 1990s, Gorbachev devoted himself entirely to educational and humanitarian projects. He was also an early supporter of Russia’s main opposition newspaper, Novaya Gazeta.

The former Russian leader insisted in March 2021, on his 90th birthday, in his defense of Perestroika, the reformist policy that opened the doors of what is now Russia. He considered this initiative, developed alongside Glasnost, his greatest political achievement and did not hide it.

“I am completely convinced that it was necessary and that we moved in the right direction,” he said then in an interview with the TASS agency, recalling a stage in which “the people gained freedom” and “a system of totalitarian”.

reactions

International leaders expressed their condolences to the relatives of the former Soviet leader. The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, described Gorbachev as “a reliable and respected leader” and has said of him that, with his reforms, “he opened the way for a free Europe”.

“He played a fundamental role in ending the Cold War and bringing down the Iron Curtain,” Von der Leyen said on his Twitter account. “We cannot forget his legacy,” he said.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, pointed out that Gorbachev is an “example” to highlight in a context marked by the “aggression” launched on Ukraine by the current Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“I have always admired the courage and integrity you showed in bringing about a peaceful conclusion to the Cold War,” Johnson said on Twitter. “His tireless commitment to open Soviet society remains an example for all,” he stressed.

With information from AFP and Europa Press