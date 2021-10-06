Miki Rutili conquers the hollywodian star system: meeting with ‘Ivan Drago’ and ‘Rocky Balboa’

FERMO / BIRMINGHAM – The manager Fermo Rutili enters the star system of world cinema, in the largest event in the world in the UK with Dolph Lundgreen and Sylvester Stallone

The rise of the 33-year-old promoter stops Miki Rutili in the Hollywood star system is unstoppable, or if we want to quote an “relentless” Arnold Schwarzenegger film. On the occasion of the most important sporting event in the world, the Arnold Sport Festival UK (which registered a record influx of 180,000 admissions in 3 days) Rutili was invited to the prestigious After Party not open to the public with Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren “That on the occasion – says Rutili himself – they announced the end of the realization of a director’s Cut of Rocky 4 (the most successful title of the saga of the Italian / American boxer Rocky Balboa) entitled with the name of Rocky vs Drago (reassembled with over 40 minutes of additional scenes) which will be released in American cinemas for a single day on November 11 and will then be available for purchase in streaming “.

The Fermo promoter, who had already met both Stallone (read here) and Schwarzenegger (read here), was able to interface and dialogue to replicate American know-how in Italy and recruit young and potential champions in the disciplines present at the festival: BodyBuilding , Mma, Strongman, Karate, Calisthenics, Disabled Strongman and Taekwondo. On the occasion (see the gallery below) Rutili got to know and converse with the actor of Fast & Furious, Martyn Ford, also famous for Vikings and the Kingsman – Secret Service films, with whom he made an exclusive video for the its Team Commando platform and other legends including Canadian George St. Pierre, the UFC’s most successful welterweight champion, having managed to take the title in 2008 and defend it nine consecutive times until 2013, and Kabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian wrestler Ufc considered one of the strongest of all time, Dorian Yates and eight times Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman.

The decisive meeting was the one with the Body Building legend Flex Wheleer, considered by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself as one of the greatest of all time: “I spent a lot of time with Flex, he is an extraordinary man. After writing the history of this discipline, he has become a legend by right, he has had to fight with the amputation of a limb in recent years, and has gone through very difficult moments. Being with him and seeing how much motivation he gives young people makes me really proud of our relationship. He will come to Italy very soon and we will let him visit Fermo ”. Rutili has identified three young athletes he has already signed, including a Venezuelan who promises really big surprises. “In the last two months I have returned to travel the world after two years of hiatus, this is the sixth international trip in a few weeks and since I left I have been able to really select some great talents who I hope will soon become great champions, but now – continues Rutili – my goal is to continue to pursue relationships with Hollywood superstars, to replicate an incredible, unprecedented event in Italy ”.

The promoter from Fermo was in fact invited as a VIP guest to meet, in addition to Stallone, the historical rival Dolph Lundgren, who in addition to the role of Ivan Drago in Rocky 4 wrote the history of cinema with the roles of “He-Man and the Dominators of the Universe ”and playing the first Marvel character on the big screen,“ The Punisher ”, as well as the famous trilogy directed by Stallone of“ Mercenaries – The Expandebles ”.

“Having access to this area, reserved for very few, and interfacing with these sacred monsters is something incredible, it is priceless to be with them, being face to face with them cannot be purchased with a simple ticket, I am proud of my path professional that brought me this far, I’m proud of my origins and I want to continue to show the world that in Fermo we really have talents that can make a difference, I’m sure that in a few years, someone who dreams just like I dreamed of, can reach even greater goals ”.

The attention was focused precisely on Lundgren: “What can I say, a sports legend, two times European karate champion in 1980 and 1981 wrote history and my whole generation has said at least once ‘I’ll split you in two! ‘“. The MR52 Management agency of Fermo Miki Rutili expands all over the world and will now return to Italy to promote an event with two Star Wars actors in Rimini: “Yes, we are trying to bring the entertainment concept of ‘Meet & Greet’ and allow everyone to realize their dreams, in fact we have created the ‘Meet your Legend’ brand that will operate all over the world and will allow all fans to interface with their idols, from Formula 1 to MotoGP, to the stars of football world famous to obviously the great Hollywood stars. What can I say, I am 33 years old, at 24 I believed that my future would be flat, I remember with a smile that a company in the area, well known in the footwear world, during an interview, dismissed me with enough, despite a full-bodied curriculum, given that for them I was too ambitious: today I can say that they were right, they are companies like them that today use the services of my company to have Hollywood SuperStars to wear their creations, I persevered and promised myself that I would try to give my best to make my dreams come true, abroad was a walk, I made my passion my job, I am with the Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, at the end of November on my return from Dubai we will be back in England with another legend of cinema, on which, however, do not let me spoil the surprise. Another international movie star will arrive in Europe next year, what more can I want from life? I wouldn’t change anything. What if I have a regret? Yes, not having met Michael Schumacher. Now there is only one thing missing from the bulletin board: being a dad ”.

