Mila De’brito assured on TikTok that she sold her breast milk for $10,000 | entertainment pop culture

There are many myths surrounding the consumption of breast milk in adults, but, according to the newspaper El Financiero (2019), the companies DowDuPont and BASF would be investing millions in its collection.
And it is that it contains the oligosaccharide of human milk (HMO, for its acronym in English) that would help in the digestion process.
Woman sells her breast milk on TikTok
The video of the user Mila De’brito began to circulate on the social platform, who revealed that she had earned more than 10 thousand dollars for selling her breast milk.
The woman, a resident of the United Kingdom, caused great controversy with her confession on social networks, as she used the hashtag #OroLiquido, as the sale of this product is called.
She explained in the clip that she made thousands of dollars selling her breast milk to bodybuilders.
“Are you the girl who just made £10,000 selling breast milk to bodybuilders? “Yes, it’s me, it’s me,” she says as she carries a bag of breast milk.
Internet reactions to the confession
After the publication, hundreds of reactions were generated:
“For everyone who argues about money. Donations are only accepted until a certain time after the pregnancy. After that, the quality of the milk goes down, but it is still salable”; “It seems that an opportunity has just arisen for the next 2 years”, are some of the comments.
In another video, also published on her TikTok account, user Mila De’brito said that after announcing that she was selling her breast milk, she was contacted by a food standards agency, although she did not give more details about it.
The sale of ‘Liquid Gold’
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF recommend that breast milk be the exclusive food for newborn babies up to 6 months of age.
In turn, the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’ (2019) shared that in the US there is a community of mothers called ‘Only The Breast’, who annually generate around 20 thousand dollars selling their breast milk.
In the same publication, the case of actress Amber Tamblyn is discussed, who during an interview on the program Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, confessed that she and her husband had drunk breast milk.
And not only that, but she had also tried that of her family and friends, such as that of the actress, Blake Lively.
Also, in 2020, the magazine ‘MensHealth’ discussed the Netflix documentary ‘(Un)Well’, which refers to the consumption of breast milk as a supplement for bodybuilders:
“Fitness fans argue that it helps muscle growth due to its high content of calories and various nutrients,” it can be read.
However, in the same production this theory is rejected.