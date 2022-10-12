Entertainment

Mila Kunis: 2 fictions of the actress to watch on Netflix after “Luckiest Girl Alive”

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

author-EP

Last October 7 the streaming platform Netflix premiered a new film starring Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive, a film that covers topics such as bullying and shootings in schools in the United States. If you have already seen the new production, in this note from El Popular we show you a couple of films in which the actress participates and you cannot miss them.

YOU CAN SEE: Movies you can watch on Netflix if you liked “The Luckiest Girl in the World” [VIDEO]

ted

This film revolves around a teddy bear named Ted who came to life after a wish made by his owner John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) when he was a child. But now that John is 30 and can no longer drink beer every day or take drugs, his crush Lori (Mila Kunis) doesn’t like his behavior at all.

The film was released in 2012 and managed to raise more than 500 million dollars, you can find it at Netflix. It should be noted that it is suitable for adults, due to the type of content it expresses.

“John Bennett’s wedding faces a small obstacle: the immaturity of Ted, a wild and mouthy teddy bear that has accompanied him since childhood. He is alive, yes,” says the description of the platform.

Lazy loaded component iframe

YOU CAN SEE: The luckiest girl in the world: Will there be 2 parts of the movie that are all the rage on Netflix? [VIDEO]

The Book of Secrets

After 30 years of nuclear war, a warrior named Eli is on a mission to find a mysterious book that can save humanity from extinction.

Mila Kunis, Latest News

Lazy loaded component

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Michael Keaton and Amanda Seyfried win the Emmy for best performance in a miniseries – RADIO MARAY

7 mins ago

The haunted house formula, known but profitable

18 mins ago

The amount of Meghan and Harry’s fortune is impressive, but they are considered “poor” in Hollywood compared to their neighbors Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ellen DeGeneres…

18 mins ago

What are the 11 new films of the Spider-Man multiverse and when are they released | SPORT-PLAY

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button