Mila Kunis: 2 fictions of the actress to watch on Netflix after “Luckiest Girl Alive”

Last October 7 the streaming platform Netflix premiered a new film starring Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive, a film that covers topics such as bullying and shootings in schools in the United States. If you have already seen the new production, in this note from El Popular we show you a couple of films in which the actress participates and you cannot miss them.

This film revolves around a teddy bear named Ted who came to life after a wish made by his owner John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) when he was a child. But now that John is 30 and can no longer drink beer every day or take drugs, his crush Lori (Mila Kunis) doesn’t like his behavior at all.

The film was released in 2012 and managed to raise more than 500 million dollars, you can find it at Netflix. It should be noted that it is suitable for adults, due to the type of content it expresses.

“John Bennett’s wedding faces a small obstacle: the immaturity of Ted, a wild and mouthy teddy bear that has accompanied him since childhood. He is alive, yes,” says the description of the platform.

The Book of Secrets

After 30 years of nuclear war, a warrior named Eli is on a mission to find a mysterious book that can save humanity from extinction.

Determined to find a sacred text that promises to save humanity, Eli embarks on a quest across the apocalyptic world to find the book of secrets. Netflix.