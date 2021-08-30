Mila Kunis accepts a role to “take some time off from the children”

Mila Kunis, actress known to serial audiences for her role as Jackie Burkhart in That 70’s Show (don’t you remember? We do), confessed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she suffered a lot of stress during the last year. The husband, Ashton Kutcher, he had recently told a funny anecdote about his wife: he was convinced that she was cheating on him, while she was just watching Bridgerton (find the story here). The couple is absolutely beautiful and funny: we told you their love story here.

The actress, interviewed by host Ellen DeGeneres, confessed to feeling so stressed that she accepted a job just to “take some time off from her children”. Forced confinement at home, therefore, is having its devastating psychological effects on celebrities as well, making work the only “loophole” to escape. Mila Kunis, who with her husband Ashton Kutcher has two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, he also confessed that always being at home has put a strain on the couple’s relationship: it is difficult to find moments for oneself, when you always have children around.

The two met on the set of That 70’s Show but usually, as Mila Kunis herself admitted, they don’t work together. And they have certainly not been in a relationship since: Ashton Kutcher has been married for years to Demi Moore and she has had a long relationship with Macaulay Culkin. The couple decided it was time to take a vacation from their children and participated in a commercial for a cereal brand together, which aired over the last year. Super Bowl, the sporting event par excellence in the United States. The actress joked about it, calling herself a bad mom:

“I was dying to leave the house. I was asked to shoot that commercial in full pandemic, there was no way out of the house. We were stuck with our children for 9, 12 months. I knew it might be the worst time to do it, but I really needed it. I thought, two days! Two days of freedom! I considered it a two day vacation. Two days of vacation from my children. We said, let’s do it! I love my kids so much, but I’ve never been so happy to get up at five in the morning and say, I’m off to work! I literally jumped out of the house. My children told me: you are abandoning us! I told him to rest assured. I’m a horrible mother “.

Mila Kunis then went on to tell her experience of “Horrible mom”, however, describing a reality with which many parents have come to terms in recent months.

“We love our children very much, but they are like dogs. They can smell you! They know your smell, they know what room you’re hiding in. You can’t stay away from them. They are always there ”.

In the spot of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix Ashton Kutcher surprises Mila Kunis stealing her snacks and only replying: “It wasn’t me”. The actress said she was happy to work with her husband in a commercial in which, for once, she does not have to appear dressed scantily.

“Ashton and I usually never work together. I mean, I know we worked together on That ’70s Show before… But in the middle of the quarantine, they asked us if we would like to do this commercial together. Whenever I’ve been offered a Super Bowl commercial, there’s always a woman who needs to be scantily dressed. But when they told us, I started laughing so hard, and Ashton said, ‘This is pretty funny.’ And I thought: “We should do it!”.

You also suffer from stress from parents in a pandemic, like Mila Kunis?