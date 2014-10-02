Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents

The two Hollywood stars met while filming the sitcom “That ’70 Show” in 2012 and began dating right after the stormy end of their romance with Moore. But they only came out in 2014, when Mila got pregnant.

Speaking of childbirth, in a recent interview with “Marie Claire”, Kunis had anticipated that it would be “natural” and that Kutcher could have witnessed: “But he’ll be behind me, I highly doubt he wants to see my vagina tear. Why? he is sure this will happen. ” Could it have been really like this?