Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher «Bath your children only when you see the dirt» – Corriere.it

from Gian Luca Bauzano

The couple of actors unveiled it live on podcast which then depopulated on Twitter. An unwashed philosophy: from Monroe to Pitt and Depp. Up to the “greens” Pratesi and Corona

Ecologists, budget conscious or focused on safeguarding the natural balance of the human body and skin? Perhaps all this or its opposite. Official is that the couple of actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher bathe their two children “only when dirt shows on them.” Otherwise “it makes no sense”. And the parents of Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri are also consistent, these are the names of the two children aged 6 and 4 respectively, because the two actors are also themselves thrifty in the use of soap and water.. The statement was made during a very recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast and then posted on July 31, 2021 by Cnn tu Twitter. The two stars thus become part of the great family of the famous “unwashed”, those who have, so to speak, problems dealing with personal hygiene. Category in which they include from Marilyn Monroe to Fulco Pratesi. But also Depp and Pitt.

It all started with a question and answer between conductors Dax Shepard and Monica Padman regarding the number of showers taken daily. Shepard urged Padman not to exaggerate so as not to wash away “the natural oil on the skin” with too much soap and to “wash only with water.” The couple agreed. Padman’s slightly angry reaction was, “I can’t believe I’m the only one who takes a shower every day. Who taught you not to wash? “. Mila Kunis’ serene reply: «As a child I didn’t have hot water. I couldn’t take many showers. But even when I became a mother, I never washed my babies every day. Not even as babies ». The husband confirmed the marital philosophy: “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, it makes no sense “.

According to science, the two stars would be right. Too many baths would dry out babies' skin, says the Mayo Clinic; American Academy of Dermatology Association, on the other hand, specifies that children between 6 and 11 would not need a daily bath, rather one would be enough, at most one second, a week. So the children of Mila & Ashton are taking the first steps to enter as parents among the so-called "unwashed", ie the unwashed. Besides, parents teach. The couple of actors, married since 2015, are very attentive, but in the opposite sense, to their intimate hygiene. Kutcher revealed that he soaped "only his armpits and genitals every day", the shower is not part of the daily habits, while the face, but only that, both wash it "well" twice a day. But only with water.

The declaration of the couple of actors is perhaps a choice linked to the protection of the planet. And the waste of water. But they have not declared this. Instead, it would seem to be among the reasons that for years have seen the birth and development of the “unwashed” philosophy“. Current that came to light pre lockdown, born in the States and then landed in Europe. According to his dictates, a shower a week and a shampoo every ten days would be enough. Not only infrequent washing, but the use of alternative products, clay, vegetable powders.

Former WWF president Fulco Pratesi has been advocating the “unwashed” philosophy for years precisely to reduce water waste and protect the environment from pollution: data in hand, an average of 50 liters of water is used for a shower; to these must then be added the liters used every day for other reasons. Pratesi had therefore advocated a bath a week and, for the men, half a sink for shaving. Dental care? Yes, but only after the three meals and with the tap turned off while brushing your teeth. Aligned in Pratesi the writer Mauro Corona, who lives alone in the mountains: he had declared to take a shower a month. But making it known, as well as Kutcher, to wash the private parts every day. Almost. Also for Corona a choice to preserve the balance of the skin.

According to sociological analyzes, the need to wash every day is mainly linked to advertising and consumerism that exploded in the 1970s. But other illustrious names also appear in the unwashed Hollywood star system. Many masculine and all like Kutcher considered sex symbols: from Brad Pitt to Johnny Depp, passing by Russel Crowe and Colin Farrell. Taking a step back, the platinum-plated Marilyn Monroe also appears. According to biographies and stories later published by “those who had known and frequented her”, the actress would seem not to like to wash a lot. Monroe is also described as a lover of dining in bed and after eating preferring to sleep between sheets full of crumbs and leftovers. According to what she would have declared herself, it was her beauty secret: so afterwards she could have a strong smell on her. Erotic. A choice that perhaps can satisfy many. Certainly not all.