The Russian invasion of Ukraine is leaving thousands of refugees. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Philippo Grandiassured this Thursday that, a week after the start of the conflict, more than a million people have already left Ukrainea number that will increase in the coming days if the arrivals continue to increase “if the military actions” do not stop.

The flood of refugees has caused great challenges to the countries affectedbut also a wave of citizen solidarity involving NGOs, religious organizations and ordinary people of all conditions and nationalities.

In Romania, hundreds of citizens have traveled to the border with their vehicles to transport those who arrive for free, while others offer accommodation in their homes to displaced people who need it. The same is true in neighboring Hungary, where more and more people offer help to alleviate the situation of refugees, donating food and clothingbut also supporting the work of volunteers by translating or ensuring accommodation for new arrivals.

to these volunteers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have joinedwho have not hesitated to donate money to help these people.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher donate $3 million to refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have donated a considerable amount of three million dollars to the refugees, a gesture that honors them and that is explained because the actress is Ukrainian.

«I was born in Chernovtsy, Ukraine, in 1983, and I came to America in 1991. I’ve always considered myself an American, and I’m proud of it. I love everything this country has done for me and my family. But today I can say that I have never been so proud to be Ukrainian», says Kunis, 38, in a YouTube video in which they intend to promote fundraising for the cause.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for these kinds of unjust attacks on humanity.. We are raising funds to provide the refugees with much needed immediate humanitarian aid in the area. So me and Ashton we have decided to contribute three million dollars to Airbnb and Flexboard through GoFundMe, as an effort to raise $30 million in donations“, Add.

Thus, the actors, who have been married since 2015 and have two children together, have started a fundraiser for refugees from Ukraine with the help of Flexboard and Airbnb. “Go to our GoFundMe page and donate what you can. The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need help.. We need to help them.”