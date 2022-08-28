Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had a very different relationship before they got married

ads

In 2016, Mila Kunis revealed the backstory of her relationship with husband Ashton Kutcher in an interview with James Corden. Kunis highlighted the ironic fact that their relationship began when she finished filming “Friends With Benefits,” while he finished “No Strings Attached,” both films that emphasized that friends-with-benefits-style relationships are unsustainable, as the development of feelings are largely unavoidable.

“If we had paid attention to how those movies played out, we would have known we can’t have a relationship this way,” Kunis said, “and yet we did exactly what both movies predicted.” Naturally, the two began a friends-with-benefits-style relationship in 2012, and as Kunis recalls, “three months later we’re living together, six months later we’re married with a kid.”

As fans of Kunis and Kutcher will remember, the two met around 1998 when the first season of “That ’70s Show” was in production. At the time, however, she was 14 and he was 20. Naturally, then, they weren’t dating, and Kunis says romance was the furthest thing from her mind. “Ashton gave me my chemistry homework,” Kunis said. “He wasn’t the type that I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so hot!'” However, Kutcher disputed these claims in a 2017 interview with Howard Stern. “She has a diary,” Kutcher said, “[Where] she wrote: ‘oh this guy is sexy’. She thought I was cute.”