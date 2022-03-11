Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have already raised nearly $30 million to help Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis credit: Bang Showbiz

Only a few days have passed since Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher opened a GoFundMe account to raise funds that will go entirely to the victims of the war in Ukraine. That is why it is understandable that the marriage has been very excited when addressing all its Instagram followers this Thursday, since it has managed to amass almost 30 million dollars from its followers.

The interpreter of Ukrainian origin and her husband have thanked all those who have wanted to contribute their grain of sand to the cause, especially relevant at a time when the towns and cities of the country are suffering an intensified siege by Russian troops, which have also caused the biggest refugee crisis that Europe has suffered in more than 70 years.

The two lovebirds hope to soon break the $30 million mark on their donation page, which will remain open as long as possible. “We are not done yet, we want to reach our goal. It means a lot to us that you are collaborating, it reinforces the feeling of community and shows the power of help that we have as a group,” the interpreter assured.

Likewise, Mila and Ashton, parents of two children, have celebrated the arrival of several humanitarian measures whose costs will be defrayed with that sum: the rental platform Airbnb has given several of its apartments for the reception of refugees and a cargo ship is docked in the coast to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of people.