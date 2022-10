The Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher decided to move from wanting to action and for this reason they started a money collection that aims to help all the displaced families of Ukraine, a country that since February 24 was invaded by Russia.

The couple started a campaign on the GoFundMe platform on March 3, and by March 14, 11 days later, they have managed to raise $21.5 million. The initiative has been joined by 2,808 people who have donated, starting with them who set the example by contributing $3 million.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are doing everything they can to support people affected by the war in Ukraine. Photo: GDA

Recently, Kunis and Kutcher recorded a video on Instagram in which they say thank you and remember that the goal is to reach $30 million.

The actor, who visited Costa Rica in January, wanted to give an update on what they have achieved in recent days and stressed that this is a joint achievement that is being obtained thanks to the support of those who donate.

Alex Hook, Ukrainian soldier goes viral with his dances on TikTok amid the invasion

Kunis stressed that they are not done with the task yet and that they are confident that they will reach the goal. He reiterated how much it means that they are supporting the cause.

The actors commented that there is already humanitarian aid arriving and that they will pay for it with the proceeds. In addition, he added that there are Airbnb receiving refugees and that of these people at least 1 million are children.

As they kicked off the fundraising campaign, Kunis noted that while she is a proud American and loves everything that country has done for her and her family, today more than ever she is “proud to be Ukrainian.” She left her native country, together with her parents, when she was seven years old.

That time, they also specified that the aid will go to two non-profit organizations: one that sends supplies to the places where people are arriving to take refuge: Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. And one more that provides temporary accommodation.

10 Hollywood stars with Ukrainian roots: from DiCaprio to Stallone, learn about their stories

media like The nation of Argentina and the magazine Who They have followed up on the campaign of the spouses, who are the parents of a girl: Wyatt, 6, and a boy: Dimitri, 5.

The history of friendship of the now spouses began when they shared credits in That ’70s Show (That ’70s Show).