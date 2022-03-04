Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch fundraiser in Ukraine, will match $3M

ads

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are doing their part to help those affected by the current unrest in Ukraine.

The Hollywood couple announced Thursday that they have launched a GoFundMe page for victims of the Russian invasion of the country and will match up to $3 million in donations.

“While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also witnessing the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” Kutcher, 44, captioned a video shared on Instagram.

“Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will have an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian relief efforts.”

The “Two and a Half Men” alum sat next to his wife, 38, as she discussed her Ukrainian roots.

“I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to the United States in 1991 and have always considered myself an American. A proud American,” the actress said in the clip. “I love everything this country has done for me and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have launched a GoFundMe page to help people affected by the ongoing unrest in Ukraine. GoFundMe/YouTube

Kutcher then chimed in to say, “And I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

Elsewhere, Kunis called Russian President Putin’s attacks on Ukraine “devastating.” He added: “There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Kutcher and Kunis, who once co-starred in “That ’70s Show” and later married in 2015, have a goal of raising $30 million through their GoFundMe page, which will support refugee aid and further humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians. displaced.

The couple’s $3 million pledge will benefit AirBnB and Flexports, companies that provide refuge to those who have found safety in countries such as Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova.

Kunis, who shares children Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, with Kutcher, previously spoke about returning to Ukraine as an adult in a 2017 interview with Net-a-porter.com.

“We went to our house and I knocked on the door because we really wanted to look inside. AND [the new owner] it was like, ‘No!’ She didn’t care. I said, ‘I used to live here when I was little, my parents are here [with me]'” he said at the time. “She didn’t even open the door. The whole experience was very sobering.”

