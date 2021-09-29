Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make a rare appearance at the inauguration of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute

Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, attended the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformational Medicine at USC on Tuesday.

In a rare appearance, the couple posed for photos on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

At the event, Mila told Entertainment tonight They are the “Tag Team” and they never work at the same time to make sure there is always someone with their two sons Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, five.

Next: Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, attended the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformational Medicine at USC on Tuesday.

We never work at the same time. And we only shoot outdoors during the summer holidays, and the rest of the time we shoot at home.

Mila wore a dark trouser suit with a white shirt underneath. The Ukrainian-born star added a pointed heel to her look, which made her elevation. A mother of two carried a black bag while taking pictures with her boyfriend.

The locks of the grazing mala brunette were styled in a loose side part and worn in a tight wave style.

The warm makeup lit up her face, complete with eyeliner, mascara, and a reddish-brown hue on both lids and lips.

Night Out: In a rare appearance, the couple posed for red carpet photos on the Los Angeles red carpet

Ashton was quite casual in a navy cardigan with a blue and white striped shirt underneath.

She paired the look with black pants and wore gray trainers on her feet.

The actor was clean-shaven and had his frugal brown hair sporting his signature tousled look.

In good company: the couple walked step by step, with many guests; The couple with Dr. David Agus

Also present were Judd Apatow, Erin Foster and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Loading... Advertisements

The couple walked briskly and repeated themselves, with many guests.

Ashton was later seen shaking hands with establishment namesake Larry Ellison.

Notable names: Judd Apatow, Erin Foster and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti attended the event; Left to right: Mayor Eric Garcetti, Mila, Dr. David Agus, Lorna Luft, Ashton

Man of the Hour: Ashton is seen shaking hands with establishment namesake Larry Ellison

Also on Tuesday, Kunis surprised Ellen DeGeneres, 66, when she appeared on her longtime talk show of the same name as a co-host.

At one point, DeGeneres asked his co-host directly about his controversial statements about his children’s hygiene.

Earlier this year, the actress and her husband caused a stir when they appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast chair expert and expressed reluctance to bathe their six- and four-year-old sons White and Dimitri, respectively.

The Family Guy voice actress explained: “Somehow the conversation got derailed into our bathing habits and then we started talking about how we all don’t wash our kids and / or ourselves a lot. Like, I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find it necessary.

Surprise! Also on Tuesday, Kunis shocked Ellen DeGeneres, 66, when she appeared on his longtime talk show as a co-host.

The movie star doubled down on her previous comments, expressing that although she generally wishes to keep her kids clean, she sometimes lacks the way she plans her daily schedule, resulting in showers and showers falling through the cracks.

My goal every day is to bathe my children. I get up every day and say, “Today I’m going to shower my children.” Then it’s time for bed and I forgot to feed them, ”he joked.

Kunis then indicated that he probably made his situation worse with his comments: “I don’t think I have improved the story now. I feel it will take another turn.