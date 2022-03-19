Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to raise more than $30 million for Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to raise the $30 million intended for Ukrainians trying to leave their country in the middle of the war.

On Thursday, the couple announced online that their GoFundMe campaign “Stand With Ukraine” It had been a complete success, surpassing the goal of 30 million dollars.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. Two weeks ago, we asked you to join us, and over 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help, we have reached our goal of $30 million,” the couple said in a video on Instagram.

