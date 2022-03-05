Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to raise $3 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees

mamilarincon

(CNN) –– “Proud Ukrainian” Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have pledged to raise up to $3 million in donations to help refugees fleeing Ukraine amid conflict with Russia.

The Hollywood couple launched the “Stand With Ukraine” GoFundMe campaign on Thursday with the goal of raising $3 million for Flexport.org and Airbnb.org. According to the actors, these are “two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.”

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine – then part of the Soviet Union – and moved with her family to the United States when she was 7 years old. Although the actress acknowledged all that the United States has done for her and her family, she said that she could not forget her roots.

“Today I am a proud Ukrainian,” the Black Swan star said in a joint statement shared on the fundraising page. “Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need,” she added.

“Our family started this fund to help provide immediate support,” Kunis wrote. “And we will be reaching up to US$3 million.”

According to the fundraising page, cargo carrier Flexport organizes shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. The non-profit organization Airbnb.org provides free short-term accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kunis also appeared alongside her husband in a video shared on her Instagram account, where she spoke about the “devastating” conflict in Ukraine.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” Kunis said.

In the clip, Kutcher, 44, applauded the “courage of the people of the country (Kunis) was born into” while emphasizing to his 4.4 million Instagram followers “the needs of those who have chosen safety.” .

Kunis and Kutcher are the latest celebrities to express their support for Ukrainians affected by the conflict. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are also raising funds to help the country’s refugees.

“Within 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we will match it to $1,000,000, creating twice the support,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter on Saturday, promoting donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

According to the UN, one million refugees have fled Ukraine in just one week.

