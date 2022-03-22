Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise $30 million for Ukrainians

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch campaign to help Ukraine 0:43

(CNN) — Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised more than $30 million for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The couple, who first rose to fame on the comedy series “That ’70s Show,” previously promised to match all donations to the fundraiser up to $3 million.

In a video shared on Ashton Kutcher’s Instagram, the couple thanked fans for their donations. “Over 65,000 of you donated,” Kunis said. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support.” He noted that while donations will not solve the crisis, “our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many as they move into their uncertain future.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from all of you as part of this campaign has the maximum impact on those in need,” Kutcher added. “As funds continue to come in, we will treat every dollar as if it were donated out of pocket.”

Ukrainian refugees

The International Organization for Migration says that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, more than 3 million refugees have fled the country, including at least 1.5 million children. Many of them have found refuge in neighboring countries, including Romania, Moldova and Poland. And 6.48 million people have been internally displaced, forced to leave their homes to seek safety in other parts of the country.

As of early Sunday morning, more than $34 million had been donated through 69,300 individual donations, according to the GoFundMe page.

Mila Kunis herself is a “proud Ukrainian”. On the couple’s GoFundMe page, she explained that she was born in Chernivtsi, a city in southwestern Ukraine, in 1983 and her family traveled to the US eight years later.

“Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need,” he wrote. “This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity in general is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

Donations from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Donations to GoFundMe will go to two organizations: freight forwarding company Flexport, which organizes shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and Airbnb, which provides free short-term accommodation. to refugees from Ukraine.

Reynolds to donate $1 million to Ukrainian refugees 1:26

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher join other stars like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have also pledged matching donations for Ukrainian refugees, and Gigi Hadid, who donated her fashion month earnings to help in Ukraine.