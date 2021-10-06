News

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ready for the big ‘yes’!

One of the most envied couples in Hollywood, the one made up of the sexiest woman of 2012, Mila Kunis, and from the much desired Ashton Kutcher, has decided to get married as soon as possible.

The only obstacle that still keeps the couple off the altar, would be the divorce of Ashton, 35, from Demi Moore, 50, who is not making things easy for the two lovebirds, continuing to carry on the divorce paperwork. .

The two, however, have not lost heart and are already planning locations and details for the wedding. “They are in love with the UK. They want to get married as soon as possible because they want to start a family ”said a source (see photos above Play4movie).

And the actor duo have quite ambitious plans for the location. “The first place they thought of was Stonehenge but they also considered the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. Mila loves the idea of ​​a stately home or something in the English countryside ”. The pair are in the UK for the filming of Jupiter Ascending, which sees Mila in the lead role.

In short, the two seem happy and very close to the big ‘yes’, but how did poor Demi take it?

source: Play4movie

