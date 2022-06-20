Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reveal that they will be part of ‘That ’90s Show’

All eyes are on ‘That ’90s Show’ the sequel to the hit teen period series ‘That ’70s Show’ and that so far confirmed that It will bring back important protagonists like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who gave life and humor to this plot since its original premiere.

With this, the faithful followers of this production are very happy, because beyond giving continuity to the story of each one of the well-remembered characters, these important Hollywood stars will be back to make special appearances on the new development of the plot. which will start in 1995. From there you will be able to meet the new faces that will be included in the new story in which humor, sarcasm, as well as the most unexpected situations about free relationships and some addictions that framed that time.

That is why before the confirmation of these stars, The fans are very aware of each advance that allows them to know part of what is coming and that will mark a before and after in this production.

Two of the most emblematic characters return to ‘That ’90s Show’

And although there is still no official release date so that the public can enjoy the news that it will bring ‘That ’90s Show’, yes, there are some data or advances that are exciting the audience that is willing to give continuity or follow-up to this new stage that was also unimaginable, Well, once the original project was completed, they never imagined that this universe would be extended and less with a new perspective.

Hence for this return, the story will focus on Leia Forman, a somewhat rebellious young woman who was born from the much-loved union between Eric and Donna. She will be in charge of visiting her grandparents without expecting that this will help her widen her circle of friends with whom she will live the most fun and even risky adventures, so she will be able to be part of the group of the new generation of irreverent teenagers. of Point Place.

The portal The Hollywood Reporter was in charge of revealing that Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, as well as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will be back in this production, but as special guests, that is, they will not be in the entire development of this plot, it was even confirmed that it was not until a few weeks ago that the presence of Kunis and Kutcher who were the the only ones who had not yet said yes to this ambitious project.

It was also known that this series It can be seen through Netflix and will have 10 chapterss in which he will bring back some emblematic moments of the original version and will also be in charge of showing new emotions or situations full of great entertainment for the faithful fans of this story that returns renewed and full of new times. So it only remains to wait for the official announcement of its inclusion in the entertainment catalog.