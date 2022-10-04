Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed why they use the bathroom with the door open

a little over a year ago, Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher generated repercussion by saying that they did not sanitize their children every day. Now, the actress returned to make statements related to the bathroom in her house.

the protagonist of That 70′s Show He commented that, since his children are boys, leave all the doors open of the rooms of your house, included from bathrooms when they use them.

I also read: “We bathe them only when they are full of dirt”: the phrase by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis that generated controversy

“I never thought I would be the person who could go to the bathroom with the door open,” Kunis said, in an interview with AND! News. The actress commented that she began to make this decision after her children insisted to enter. “I was like, ‘forget and open’”, he remarked.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, on the red carpet of the last Oscar Awards. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake) By: REUTERS

Kunis also said that he lives a moment of full happiness within the couple and with his family. “I’m very fortunate. I have a great relationship with my parents, a great relationship with my brother. I have an amazing partner and two little ones,” she commented.

The actress also talked about health, a topic that has become problematic recently after it became known that Kutcher suffered from an illness that paralyzed him for a while. “When you get older, you realize that you can’t buy time or buy health. So the second you have time and you’re healthy, you think, ‘I’m so lucky’”he claimed.

The controversial reference to the hygiene of their children

Last year, Kunis and Kutcher had spoken about how often their children took baths. The actors said they disagree in using soap every day for the children’s bathroom.

The topic came up during a talk on the podcast Armchair Expertof dax shepard Y Monica Padman. The presenters talked about how often they take a shower. When the driver told his partner that she should only wash with water, Kunis and Kutcher agreed.

“I can’t believe I’m in the minority when it comes to washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught them not to wash?Padman asked. “I didn’t have hot water when I was a girl, so I didn’t shower mucheither way,” Kunis replied.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch the product to raise funds. (Photo: Instagram /@aplusk)

Shepard commented that he and his wife, also an actress Kristen Bellthey used to bathe to his daughters Lincoln and Delta as “part of a nightly routine”, but they did not do it anymore when the girls grew up.

The actress, for her part, referred to the way in which he sanitized his children when they were babies. Kunis and Kutcher are parents to Wyatt Isabelle7 years old, and Dimitri Portwood, 5. “When I first had children, I didn’t bathe them every day either. I was never that mother who bathed my newborns,” she commented.

I also read: Ashton Kutcher said that due to a rare disease he stopped seeing, hearing and walking: “I’m lucky to be alive”

“That’s what we feel for our children”Kunis added. Kutcher, in addition, sentenced: “That is the question; if you can see the dirt they have, only there you have to bathe them. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense.”