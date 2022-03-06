Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seek to raise US$30 million for Ukrainian refugees | Russia | War conflict | VIDEO | eint | shows

Again, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spoke about the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine. The international scene is shocking the entire world and, for this reason, in recent weeks, various famous personalities have shown solidarity with the victims and have demonstrated in opposition to the armed confrontations.

Beyond words, the interpreters Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have decided to use their wealth to send help to those who are fleeing their homes.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise funds to help Ukrainians

Through his Instagram account, the “Two and a half men” actor posted a video in the company of his wife Mila commenting on the devastating war situation in which Russia and Ukraine (Kunis’s country of birth) find themselves.

“Today I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to US$3 million dollars”, expressed the protagonist of “Friends with Rights”.

“Through GoFundMe.org, this fundraiser will have an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian relief efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most,” he continued.

“We need your support to help Ukrainians. As a community, our goal is to raise $30 million.” In addition, Kunis stressed that each monetary amount, regardless of size, will add to the initiative.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raised $15 million

Just an hour ago, the Hollywood couple shared a video on their Instagram social platform in which they showed their great emotion at having managed to raise half of their goal: US $ 15 million.

“We want to thank each one of you, it has been an incredible journey between these two days”, Mila Kunis specified.

Next, the actress introduced two characters, who explained the process of how the money would reach each aid organization. “We will make sure that each item is delivered directly to people in need. Thank you very much, you have generated a massive impact”, said one of the figures in charge of Gofundme.com.