Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sell home for $ 10.35 million

These are tough times for the Hollywood star. In fact, many characters from the show business and entertainment have been forced to “economize” to face the effects of the pandemic on the real estate market.

An example are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. From May 2020 in fact, they put their Beverly Hills complex up for sale for a price of 14 million dollars. They closed the transaction just a few days ago, dropping to a total of 10.3 million.

The total value of the house

In 2014 the two young people bought the complex as the first home in which to live together after the wedding. The huge space surrounded by greenery is located in one of the quietest and most secluded areas of the chaotic Beverly Hills, giving the newlyweds an oasis of peace and tranquility.

The complex is articulated along three floors and is equipped with all comforts. In fact, in addition to the 5 bedrooms flanked by as many bathrooms, there are one sauna, one gym and a huge cellar for the conservation of wines. Outside there is one pool surrounded by greenery with a spa and a small one grotto to relax on fine days.

At the time, the couple had bought it for a starting price of 10.2 million dollars. The decision to sell the house arose from the decision to build another one from scratch in the immediate vicinity. In this way they will be able to enjoy a space created according to their taste and tailored to their needs.

The unfolding of the facts that ultimately led to the sale

This process began in mid 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The request initially stood on the 14 million, but it began to decline in a short amount of time. In fact, already inOctober in the same year the demand had dropped to 12.25 million. The matter then stalled for more than a full year. In fact a November 2021 they still gave it a try, leaving it on the market at 11.3 million.

Not finding a potential buyer, the couple had to resign themselves to letting go of their love nest at roughly the same price they bought it for. This took place on the date just passed January 14, when the transaction was finalized with a decrease of 26% total respect desired. The spouses in fact only cashed 10.35 million dollars. They have in fact finalized this practice, bringing to the balance a positive of suns $ 150,000.

