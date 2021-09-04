Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shoot an advertisement to “disconnect” from their children

LOS ANGELES – The couple formed by Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher seem more solid than ever, but the effects of the pandemic have also affected their family.

And it is thanks to the “forced” cohabitation with their children, which has been going on for several months now, that the two have decided to immediately accept to shoot together an advertisement for the Super Bowl, which will be broadcast on 7 February.

“Between one lockdown and another in the end we were” stuck “with our children for nine, now twelve months,” the actress told ET online. “So when the opportunity arose to shoot a commercial together, we said: ‘Two days off. Let’s do it!’ And even if I hate to say it, it was fantastic ».

The actress immediately specified that she loves her children very much “but I’ve never been so happy to wake up at 5 in the morning to go to work.” A decision that the children, 6-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Dimitri, did not take well: “You are abandoning us,” they told their parents, according to their mother’s account.

And, despite the joy of finding normal working conditions, it was also difficult for parents to stay away from their children: «We are now co-dependent, and the pandemic has fueled our situation. Our children ask us questions like: “Where are you going?” when I’m just going to the bathroom. They have forgotten that we must also leave the house … It is really strange for them ».

However, the project also affected the cup: «Every time I was offered a part in a Super Bowl commercial they asked for a sexy woman. Instead this was very funny ».

Two trailers of the commercial have been released in the past few days.