Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: the first red carpet together after 17 years

5 December 2017




They have been married for two years, have been together for five and yet we had not yet seen Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher tread the red carpet as a couple!

The two actors – 39 years old, 34 her – debuted on the red capet of the Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA center in California.

They hadn’t paraded together for photographers for 17 years: the last time was the year 2000 e Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were just friends and colleagues of the sitcom “That ’70s Show”.

The rest is history: in 2003 he began dating Demi Moore, whom he later married in September 2005. In 2011 the separation came and a year later the rumors that indicated Mila Kunis as the actor’s new flame.

The gossip was true and Mila and Ashton got married in 2015 and had two children: Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.

There is another couple who returned to the red carpet in 2017 after years: we’re talking about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth!

ph: getty images


