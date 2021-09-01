The effects of the lockdown are also these.

Mila Kunis, Ukrainian actress and model born in 1983, is famous for the role of Lily in Black Swan (2010) for which she won the Mastroianni award and was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress; in addition, since 1999 he is the voice of Meg Griffin in the animated series Family Guy. Since 2012, the actress has been in a relationship with Ashton Kutcher with whom she has two children, Wyatt (6 years old) Dimitri (4 years old).

The statements released by Kunis have recently caused a sensation. In an interview, she confessed to how the pandemic has put a strain on her nerves and those of her husband. 2020, due to the Coronavirus, has been a very special and difficult year which, among many changes, has certainly forced people to spend more time at home, making it difficult make space for oneself.

Apparently the beautiful actress, although she loves madly her family and her children, has accepted a job only as an excuse to be able to get away from home: it is a Super Bowl commercial that has allowed her to distance herself from her parents. children and breathe for a moment. In Ellen DeGeneres’ living room, the interviewed actress said: “I was dying to leave the house“,” I was asked in the middle of the pandemic, there was no way out of the house, I really needed it … I considered it a two-day vacation. Two days of vacation from my children. “

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: “we love our children but they are like dogs”

In fact, Mila learned a lot from her character in Bad Moms, deciding to distance herself from her children, even though, as she pointed out during the interview, she and her husband love their children very much: “We love our children, but they are like dogs. They can smell you. They know your smell, they know where you hide and you can’t stay away from them. They are always there ”. “I’m a horrible mom!” concluded the actress jokingly.