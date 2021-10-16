Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: «Welcome Dimitri»

The name has been revealed! The second son of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is called Dimitri. The baby was born on November 30, as explained in a press release published on the actor’s website which adds some details of the happy event: “Today, A Plus is happy to announce that Dimitri Portwood Kutcher was born at 1.21 am on November 30th. Weighs 3 kg and 600 grams“.

The two, who have always been very attentive to family privacy, have no intention of sharing a photo of the newcomer: “We would like to allow our children to make their choices independently on whether to have a life under the eyes of public opinion or not “.

He 38, she 33, Mila and Ashton are also parents of a little girl, Wyatt Isabelle, born at the end of 2014. She is already a good older sister. With her, they practiced: “The first time I almost became a doula”, the actor explained, ironic, recently: “I was reading books, I was ready, this time I didn’t do anything.” On the other hand, the most important thing has already learned: “Babies don’t break”.

Wiser she: “Ashton is an exceptional dad “. Their And a solid union: “I can say of having married my best friend. I don’t know how to lie to him. He knows everything about me and I know everything about him ».