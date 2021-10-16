News

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: «Welcome Dimitri»

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The name has been revealed! The second son of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is called Dimitri. The baby was born on November 30, as explained in a press release published on the actor’s website which adds some details of the happy event: “Today, A Plus is happy to announce that Dimitri Portwood Kutcher was born at 1.21 am on November 30th. Weighs 3 kg and 600 grams“.

The two, who have always been very attentive to family privacy, have no intention of sharing a photo of the newcomer: “We would like to allow our children to make their choices independently on whether to have a life under the eyes of public opinion or not “.

He 38, she 33, Mila and Ashton are also parents of a little girl, Wyatt Isabelle, born at the end of 2014. She is already a good older sister. With her, they practiced: “The first time I almost became a doula”, the actor explained, ironic, recently: “I was reading books, I was ready, this time I didn’t do anything.” On the other hand, the most important thing has already learned: “Babies don’t break”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Wiser she: Ashton is an exceptional dad “. Their And a solid union: I can say of having married my best friend. I don’t know how to lie to him. He knows everything about me and I know everything about him ».

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
744
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
611
News

Cinema, all films out in October
582
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
515
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
458
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
406
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
370
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
363
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
348
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top