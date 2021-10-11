Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who bathe their children “only when you see the dirt”

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis they bathe their children “only when you see dirt on them”. Otherwise “it does not make sense”. The actors, parents of two, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri, 6 and 4 years old, they revealed this during their last appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert.

The topic came up when the conductors Dax Shepard and Monica Padman have started discussing how often they shower. When Shepard told Padman that “shouldn’t get rid of the natural oil on the skin by using the bar of soap every dayAnd should instead “Wash only with water”, Kunis and Kutcher agreed perfectly.

“I can’t believe I’m the only one who takes a shower every day. Who taught you not to wash? ”Asked Monica Padman. And Mila Kunis replied, “She didn’t have hot water as a child, so I didn’t take many showers. But also when I became a mother I have never washed my babies every day. Not even when they were babies“. Kutcher thinks just like his wife: “Now, here’s the thing: if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, it makes no sense“.

The beliefs of the two actors are supported by science. According to the Mayo Clinic, bathing babies too often with soap “risks drying their skin.” While the‘American Academy of Dermatology Association on its website states that children aged 6 to 11 “may not need a daily bathBut they should wash at least once or twice a week.

Mila and Ashton, married since 2015, they don’t make much use of soap even when it comes to their own personal hygiene. “I only soap my armpits and genitals every day, ”he said. Showers are not part of their daily routine, but they both wash their faces every day. Indeed, at least “twice a day”. Only with water, though.

