Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: Why won’t they inherit money from their children?

Leaving your children without inheritance seems crazy for many families, but not for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, for the couple there is something more important than that and that is why they have decided that their little ones do not receive a penny in the future.

The parenting methods of the couple of actors has generated divided opinions, some criticize it and others applaud it, for example, they forbade their grandparents to fill them with gifts at Christmas and only give them a present so that they learn to value every detail .

The issue of inheritance has been one of the points on which both sides have agreed and have even congratulated them, since they consider that the reason is very fair.

“We are not going to leave them any money. When the time draws near, we will donate everything we have to charitable causes,” the actor told Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.

And it is that both they seek to prevent their children from becoming spoiled and they hope that their children can build their future based on work and effort. Although this does not mean that they will not give them their support, because they will be there whenever they need it.

“When they grow up and want to start a business, I will invest in it as long as there is a good plan behind it. But we don’t want them to be left to wait for an inheritance,” she mentioned.

Kutcher stressed that his children are living a privileged life and don’t even know it yet, so they hope that Motivate them to fight for what they want.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: Their immense fortune

the little one Eight-year-old Wyatt Isabelle and his brother Dimitrifive years old, will have to strive to match the fortune their parents have made throughout their acting careers.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, Kutcher has a net worth valued at 200 million dollars, while Kunis has a fortune of 75 million dollars.

The millionaires who will leave their children without inheritance

But Mila and Ashton aren’t the only ones they plan to teach their children a lesson in humility and they believe that it is best not to inherit money simply because they were born in a privileged position, in fact some millionaires, entrepreneurs and celebrities will also do the same when the time comes.

Bill and Melinda Gates they said in 2011 that they will give only a small portion of their fortune, so “they will have to find their own way”.

Mark Zuckerber, the creator of Facebook, and his wife Priscilla Chan said when their first child was born in 2015 that they do not plan to inherit his billions of dollars.

Elton John and his husband David Furnish said they want to leave a solid financial state to their children, however they are not looking to give them everything they have accumulated in the bank because for them it is important that they have respect for money and some normalcy in their lives.