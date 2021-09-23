Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s stunning beach house

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher they undoubtedly represent one of the most beautiful and close-knit couples in Hollywood, but the incredible wealth of the two American actors, popular all over the world and highly sought after not only in their native land, should not be underestimated either. And this wealth also translates into dream homes, just like the stupendous one beach villa that the couple bought and completely refurbished spending over ten million dollars. An exorbitant figure for mere mortals, which however is fully justified not only by the exclusive location of the house – which is right on the beach of Santa Barbara – but also with the respectable dimensions of a structure that includes, in addition to the gigantic main building, also a characteristic completely independent cottage, designed for passing guests or for the staff who work on the villa.



The house has well six bedrooms and as many equipped bathrooms, but also a large living room and a garden that looks almost like a park.

The latter extends mainly in the front part of the house, since the front facade overlooks the beach, thus allowing those who live in the villa to enjoy a spectacular view of the ocean. The interiors and furnishing accessories bear no trace of the hippy style that characterized the characters of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher at the beginning of their relationship.



Today, in fact, the couple has grown up and this is more evident than ever from the classic American style that characterizes their beach house, furnished exactly as the Californian tradition dictates, with a clear predominance of light colors, walls and ceilings of a dazzling white. parquet in the living area and carpet in the master bedrooms.

To be precise, the villa of the two actors is located in Carpinteria, just outside Santa Barbara, a few hours away from the Beverly Hills home where the couple is staying permanently. The choice of a quiet and all in all monotonous town like Carpinteria is strategic: in addition to being easily accessible, this village of only 13 thousand souls offers all the tranquility and privacy that such a prominent couple may need.

The house covers a total area of ​​well 3,100 square meters and is divided into a two-story main house and a smaller cottage overlooking the ocean. The structure is perfect for hosting several families at the same time, and it seems, in fact, that Kutcher and Kunis bought it to also come with their respective families of origin.

