Mila Kunis and Demi Moore joke about Ashton Kutcher in a new commercial (VIDEO)

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore took part in a new commercial where they joked about Ashton Kutcher and the things they have in common.

Mila Kunis And Demi Moorein an exclusive preview of their new commercial that will launch today, Tuesday 25 January 2022, and will air during the Super Bowl, they teased each other by joking about Ashton Kutcher. Kunis, as everyone knows, is married to the actor who, in turn, has been married to Demi in the past.

In the hilarious commercial, the two actresses play themselves at a party of former high school friends: while the award for “Most Admired Alum” is about to be announced, both Mila and Demi believe they already have it in the bag. They both take the stage, see each other and a shocked Kunis asks Moore: “What are you doing here? “.

But the two women are doubly surprised as soon as they discover that, in fact, neither of them has won the award and, awkwardly sharing the stage, they begin to converse: “I had no idea we went to the same high school“Moore asks, to which Kunis replies impassively:”We have a lot in common“.

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore actually went to the same high school, Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, and Ashton Kutcher’s current wife revealed in this regard: “I was making the commercial when I found out that Demi went to the same school as me, Fairfax High. I thought it would bring a lot of irony to what was already great publicity. I contacted her, she accepted and I was very happy to see her come on board“.